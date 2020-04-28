Girl & the Goat, Boka to launch food-to-go services

CHICAGO — Two of the city’s most renowned chefs, Stephanie Izard and Lee Wolen, will both launch food-to-go services starting Friday.

Chef Stephanie Izard of Girl & the Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat and Cabra will offer meal kits in the form of “Goat To Go.” She also announced a virtual grocery store called, “Girl & the Goat-ceries.”

Curbside pickup begins Friday afternoon.

Chef Lee Wolen of Boka, will offer “Boka To Go,” which features curated family-style meals for two and a la carte options with seasonal produce from local farms. Options will include a whole roasted chicken dinner, a slow cooked salmon dinner and a vegetarian option.

“Boka To Go” will be available for curbside pickup Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Orders for both can be placed now via the Tock app for pickup Friday, May 1.