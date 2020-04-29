Funeral today for Melrose Park police officer who died of coronavirus complications

MELROSE PARK, Ill. — Family and friends will say a final farewell today, to a Melrose Park police officer who died from complications of COVID-19.

Officer Joseph Cappello III passed away last Friday. He got sick a month ago.

Cappello worked for the Melrose Park Police Department for two years, after retiring from the County Sheriff’s Office where he worked for over 20 years.

His son now works for the Chicago police Department.

Cappello’s funeral begins at noon. He will be escorted to the Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside for burial.