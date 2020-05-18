Firefighters use boats to rescue Lyons residents trapped in flooded homes

LYONS, Ill. — Firefighters in west suburban Lyons rescued several people trapped in their homes due to the high floodwaters Sunday night.

They came to the rescue with their boats, navigating flooded neighborhoods where several feet of water took over the streets and backed up into homes.

Lyons Fire Chief Chief Gordon Nord told WGN his department was working in conjunction with the Brookfield Fire Department, going door-to-door to check on residents after Salt Creek — a branch of the Des Plaines River — flooded the neighborhood.

“This will be an ongoing operation until we go to each house in that little area that’s ours,” Nord said.

Nord said at least 9 people and two dogs were rescued.

“Back-to-back heavy rainfall started coming in the house,” said rescued Lyons resident Anthony Duran. “We just couldn’t get out quick enough.”

By Monday morning, there was significant flooding in Riverside and Brookfield along the swollen Des Plaines River as homeowners spent a frustrating day trying to dry out.

Riverside resident Mike Walsh said he had 5 feet of water in his basement and it was coming in faster than he could pump it out.

“It’s not keeping up, as fast as we pump it out, I shut the pump down and 30 minutes, I got another foot and a half of water in there,” he said.

Around the area, flooded streets were blocked off. Public works crews drained the water, but some remained submerge well into Monday afternoon.

The amount of rainfall in the Chicagoland area so far this May is more than twice the historic average.

Zoo Woods Park in Brookfield was also under several feet of water. Nearby resident Kevin Lyon said the park was dry just a two weeks ago.

“Now it looks like we’ve got lakefront property here,” said Lyon.

