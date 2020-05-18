Firefighters use boats to rescue Lyons residents trapped in flooded homes

LYONS, Ill. — Firefighters in west suburban Lyons rescued several people trapped in their homes due to the high floodwaters Sunday night.

They came to the rescue with their boats, navigating flooded neighborhoods where several feet of water took over the streets and backed up into homes.

Lyons Fire Chief Chief Gordon Nord told WGN his department was working in conjunction with the Brookfield Fire Department, going door-to-door to check on residents after Salt Creek — a branch of the Des Plaines River — flooded the neighborhood.

“This will be an ongoing operation until we go to each house in that little area that’s ours,” Nord said.

Nord said at least 9 people and two dogs were rescued.

“Back-to-back heavy rainfall started coming in the house,” said rescued Lyons resident Anthony Duran. “We just couldn’t get out quick enough.”