WATCH LIVE
WGN Evening News

Feds: Cocaine pipeline from Mexico to Chicago dismantled after 10 indicted

Chicago News

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – Federal authorities said a Mexico-to-Chicago cocaine pipeline has been dismantled following the indictments of 10 men.

Authorities seized 18 kilograms of cocaine and more than $300,000 in suspected illicit drug money as a result of the investigation.

Andres Villegas, 30, of Berwyn, allegedly worked with suppliers in Mexico to transport cocaine into the United States.

Agents believe Villegas conspired with a network of traffickers to distribute the drugs in the Chicago area.

The investigation uncovered several drug transactions last year in Chicago and the suburbs. One of the deals occurred in a high-rise parking garage in the Streeterville, while another occurred in a parking garage in the South Loop.

Authorities believe other transactions related to the indictments occurred in Plainfield and Bolingbrook.

The following indivuduals were indicted along with Villegas for drug conspiracy.

  • Gustavo Avila, 23, of Plainfield
  • Aaron Adams, 41, of Peoria
  • Adrian Curtis, 42, of Peoria
  • David Palm, 50 of Chicago
  • Alvin Brown, 51 of Chicago
  • Santiago Meraz, 35, of Milwaukee
  • Jorge Valdez, 33, of Milwaukee
  • Isidro Moya, 59, of Chicago
  • Eduardo Carrizales, 45, of Laredo, Texas

Authorities said Moya and Meras are currently at-large.

Share this story

Latest News

More News