Feds: Cocaine pipeline from Mexico to Chicago dismantled after 10 indicted

CHICAGO – Federal authorities said a Mexico-to-Chicago cocaine pipeline has been dismantled following the indictments of 10 men.

Authorities seized 18 kilograms of cocaine and more than $300,000 in suspected illicit drug money as a result of the investigation.

Andres Villegas, 30, of Berwyn, allegedly worked with suppliers in Mexico to transport cocaine into the United States.

Agents believe Villegas conspired with a network of traffickers to distribute the drugs in the Chicago area.

The investigation uncovered several drug transactions last year in Chicago and the suburbs. One of the deals occurred in a high-rise parking garage in the Streeterville, while another occurred in a parking garage in the South Loop.

Authorities believe other transactions related to the indictments occurred in Plainfield and Bolingbrook.

The following indivuduals were indicted along with Villegas for drug conspiracy.

Gustavo Avila, 23, of Plainfield

Aaron Adams, 41, of Peoria

Adrian Curtis, 42, of Peoria

David Palm, 50 of Chicago

Alvin Brown, 51 of Chicago

Santiago Meraz, 35, of Milwaukee

Jorge Valdez, 33, of Milwaukee

Isidro Moya, 59, of Chicago

Eduardo Carrizales, 45, of Laredo, Texas

Authorities said Moya and Meras are currently at-large.