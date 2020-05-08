Feds: Cocaine pipeline from Mexico to Chicago dismantled after 10 indicted

CHICAGO – Federal authorities said a Mexico-to-Chicago cocaine pipeline has been dismantled following the indictments of 10 men.
Authorities seized 18 kilograms of cocaine and more than $300,000 in suspected illicit drug money as a result of the investigation.
Andres Villegas, 30, of Berwyn, allegedly worked with suppliers in Mexico to transport cocaine into the United States.
Agents believe Villegas conspired with a network of traffickers to distribute the drugs in the Chicago area.
The investigation uncovered several drug transactions last year in Chicago and the suburbs. One of the deals occurred in a high-rise parking garage in the Streeterville, while another occurred in a parking garage in the South Loop.
Authorities believe other transactions related to the indictments occurred in Plainfield and Bolingbrook.
The following indivuduals were indicted along with Villegas for drug conspiracy.
- Gustavo Avila, 23, of Plainfield
- Aaron Adams, 41, of Peoria
- Adrian Curtis, 42, of Peoria
- David Palm, 50 of Chicago
- Alvin Brown, 51 of Chicago
- Santiago Meraz, 35, of Milwaukee
- Jorge Valdez, 33, of Milwaukee
- Isidro Moya, 59, of Chicago
- Eduardo Carrizales, 45, of Laredo, Texas
Authorities said Moya and Meras are currently at-large.