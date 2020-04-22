Federal judge tosses Jussie Smollett’s lawsuit against Chicago

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 14: Actor Jussie Smollett leaves Leighton Criminal Courthouse after his court appearance on March 14, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – A federal judge has dismissed Jussie Smollett’s lawsuit against the City of Chicago.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Virginia Kendall ruled that the “Empire” actor’s claim of malicious prosecution cannot move forward.

In February, a grand jury re-indicted Smollett on his original charges after special prosecutor Dan Webb was appointed.

In Kendall’s opinion, she stated that if Smollett is found not guilty, he would be free to refile the lawsuit.

Chicago police believe Smollett staged a hate crime after telling officers he was beat up by two men outside his Streeterville apartment in January 2019.

Smollett maintained his innocence, but agreed to let authorities keep his $10,000 bail.