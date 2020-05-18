Explosion, fire reported at General Iron Industries on Chicago’s North Side

CHICAGO — A fire and explosion rocked the recycling yard of General Iron Industries Monday morning.

Firefighters were called in just after 9 a.m. to the yard in the 1900 block of North Clifton.

Residents in the Lincoln Park neighborhood said it felt like an earthquake. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Neighbors have been protesting the plant in recent months with accusations of violations of Environmental Protection Agency rules.

They’re pleading for the mayor to shut the yard down.

“Permanent and immediate closure of this hazardous facility is no longer a discussion point, it must happen NOW, by executive order,” said Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) on Twitter.

major explosion and fire at General Iron this morning. sudden increase in pollution readings detected in surrounding residential neighborhood. Permanent and immediate closure of this hazardous facility is no longer a discussion point, it must happen NOW, by executive order. pic.twitter.com/OddESmFwk6 — Alderman Hopkins (@AldermanHopkins) May 18, 2020

investigation now underway in the aftermath of a HazMat Level 1 explosion at General Iron pic.twitter.com/m0zljdRb4X — Alderman Hopkins (@AldermanHopkins) May 18, 2020



witnesses reported a fireball and “mushroom cloud” of smoke generated by the explosion. pic.twitter.com/UGlrOkcS0N — Alderman Hopkins (@AldermanHopkins) May 18, 2020