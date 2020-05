DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – Even though there’s less traffic during the coronavirus pandemic, Illinois State troopers are still keeping their eyes peeled for speeders.

On Friday night, a trooper on I-88 in Downers Grove noticed a grey sedan zoom past them. The driver was clocked at 123 mph and pulled over near Highland Avenue.

The driver was ticketed for speeding 35+ over the limit.

“We want you to go home to your own family. #SLOWDOWN,” ISP said in a tweet about the incident.

1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ mph in a 60 mph zone 🤯



Locked in using the rear radar before this driver sped past the squad car. Great job 2-2!



We are still here

We are still dedicated to making our roadways safe

We are still going pull you over



We want you to go home to your family. #SLOWDOWN pic.twitter.com/xYTPWygHJ7 — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) May 6, 2020