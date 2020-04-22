Drive up COVID-19 testing site opens in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — The fourth state COVID-19 testing site run by the National Guard opened in Aurora Wednesday.

Mayor Richard Irvin and Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman, who both contracted the virus last month, announced the opening at a news conference.

“I speak today not only as mayor of this fine city, but as a COVID-19 survivor,” Irvin said. “I was tested one month ago, on the same day as the stay at home order began.”

Irvin said opening the state’s newest drive-through COVID-19 testing facility was very important to him personally.

“For weeks I went on what I consider a horrific rollercoaster ride of health or lack thereof. I went to the edge and clawed my way back. I experienced things I never thought imaginable,” he said. “Thankfully, I recovered.”

The National Guard set up the facility at the Premium Outlets and cars were already lined up.

“Some may see it odd that people in uniform the National Guard is out here supporting this event,” National Guard Adjutant General Richard Neely said. “But we know that we bring a unique capability with our medical teams and our logistics teams to be able to provide this support here in the community.”

70 Guardsmen will help run the site and take up to 600 tests a day.

Governor JB Pritkzer said these state-run locations make widespread testing more available.

“Between these two new sites and our three existing sites in Markham, Bloomington and Harwood Heights, our five drive-thrus can run up to 2,900 tests per day when the Rockford test site is fully up and running,” he said.

With these state-run testing sites, the governor said anyone with potential symptoms can now be tested even without a doctor’s note.