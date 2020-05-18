Ditka’s Restaurant closing Chicago location due to coronavirus

CHICAGO — Ditka’s Restaurant Group announced Monday they are closing their Chicago location, citing the economic impact of COVID-19.

The group said they will continue to look into future opportunities in Chicago.

“We have enjoyed serving our guests at our downtown location for the past two decades. We would like to thank our Team and vendors for their dedication and support,” the group said in a statement.

Other restaurants owned by Ditka’s include Ditka’s in Oakbrook Terrace, Grill 89 in Westmont and Ditka’s in Pittsburgh.

In addition to the economic challenges presented by COVID-19, Ditka’s also cited the short term left on their lease in Chicago for the closing.

