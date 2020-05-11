Detainee in custody after disguising himself, escaping from Cook County Jail

CHICAGO — A Cook County Jail detainee, who escaped after disguising himself as another detainee, has been arrested, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Jahquez Scott, 21, was arrested Saturday morning in the 3600 block of West Augusta Boulevardis. He is expected to appear in court Monday.

Scott has been a wanted man since May 2, when he escaped from the jail after offering to pay another detainee $1,000 to let him steal his identity to secure release.

When corrections officers called Quintin Henderson’s name for discharge, Scott stepped forward wearing a mask and signed release papers before exiting the jail, according to authorities.

Henderson, 28, who was about to be released on his own recognizance in a drug case, is now being held on charges of aiding and abetting the escape of a felon.

The FBI had offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to Scott’s arrest.