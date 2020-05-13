Daughter gets 5th birthday surprise from nurse who self-quarantined with COVID-19

CHICAGO — Seeing the charts and curves illustrating the spread of coronavirus is one way to understand its impact, but it’s another thing to be one of those numbers.

After contracting COVID-19 while working as a nurse, Julie Ann Brosius self-quarantined away from her family in a local hotel.

After 10 days in isolation, she wrote to WGN saying she hoped she’d be out in time to celebrate her daughter Lillian’s fifth birthday, which was just days away.

“This is the first time I’ve been away from her for more than 24 hours in five years, and I don’t want to scare her anymore,” Brosius wrote. “I’m stuck here in these four walls and it’s so lonely.”

She said her daughter knew she had a fever, but had “no idea” she’d been diagnosed with COVID-19. After losing her own father when she was five years old, Brosius said she didn’t want her daughter to think anything similar could happen to her.

“These little kids are seeing their moms and dads go to work at the hospital… putting on their uniforms and going to work, and they’re so innocent and don’t know what you’re about to go do all day,” Brosius said.

Forced to be miles apart on Mother’s Day, Julie was determined to be there to see her daughter blow out her birthday candles.

When the day arrived Jillian sat out front of their home, hoping her one birthday wish would come down the drive.

“For a long time she thought her birthday would be cancelled from coronavirus, so we had to come up with something big and something good,” Julie said.

We talk so much about sacrifices made by those on the front lines, but it’s the moments without words that often speak the loudest.