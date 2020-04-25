CTA to pay $3M to man who lost leg after being hit by bus

CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority will pay a $3 million settlement to a man whose leg was amputated after he was hit by a turning bus.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports a Cook County judge approved the settlement Wednesday between the CTA and Raymond Baroud.

The 80-year-old was struck by the bus on the city’s west side in November 2018.

Baroud was not in the crosswalk when he was hit, and the CTA argued he was in the driver’s blind spot.

Baroud’s attorneys argued he was clearly visible in the daylight, and said surveillance video showed the driver should have seen him.