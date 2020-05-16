Critics of stay-at-home order want churches to reopen

Due to coronavirus in Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker’s modified stay-at-home order allows religious gatherings of 10 people or less.

But some critics say churches should be able to reopen now.

Jimmy Lee Tillman of the Martin Luther King Republicans said he will attend church in person at New Canaanland in Englewood this Sunday.

The church’s pastor is holding service adhering to the order with no more than 10 people.

But Tillman said there should be no limit on people worshipping if they’re healthy.

Thursday, Dr. Willie Wilson held a press conference and announced his support of pastors intending to hold services on Sunday.

Some churches have already defied the rules and held large gatherings.

A federal judge this week rejected a bid by two Chicago-area churches who wanted clearance to hold services with social distancing guidelines in place.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent faith leaders a letter citing concerns particularly in Black and Brown communities urging them to stay the course saying she will enforce the governor’s order.

“This is not arbitrary. It’s grounded in science,” she said. “There is great risk in coming together. It doesn’t make sense now risk is too great.”