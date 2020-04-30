Crash involving CTA bus in Loop leaves 4 injured

CHICAGO — Four people, including a CTA bus driver, were injured after a crash in the Loop.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at LaSalle Street and Washington Street.

Police said the 29-year-old male driver of a sedan was traveling southbound on LaSalle at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the red light. The sedan struck the CTA bus, which crashed into nearby bank windows.

The female CTA driver was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, along with two passengers on the bus, who were also in fair condition.

The driver of the sedan was also transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

Citations are pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.