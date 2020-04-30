CPS announces new recommendations for grading, graduation in pandemic

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School released new recommendations for students regarding the impact of the coronavirus in Chicago.

Today, we’re updating families on how students will be graded in Q4 and the recommendations we will be making to the Board of Education re graduation, promotion to the next grade level. pic.twitter.com/i3ogXksShQ — Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) April 30, 2020

The recommendations involve grading for elementary schools and high schools as well as graduation requirements.

In a statement released Thursday, Chief Education Officer LaTanya D. McDade said:

We are waiving certain promotion and graduation requirements for our seniors and juniors, who are particularly impacted by the uncertainty of this crisis as they continue striving to achieve their postsecondary goals. No student prepared to have their school year-end in this manner but with these measures, we hope to eliminate barriers to graduation for students who have worked hard for the past four years.