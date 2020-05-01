CPD reports 30% decline in overall crimes during pandemic, but shootings up

CHICAGO — As public health officials battle COVID-19, police continue to fight Chicago’s violence epidemic. Friday they announced some progress since the virus hit. The Chicago Police Department reported 30% decline in overall crime citywide.

There is a double digit decline in criminal sexual assaults, aggravated battery, burglaries thefts and motor vehicle thefts. Some are at 20-year lows.

In a release, the new police superintendent David Brown said, “The goal is to make Chicago the safest big city in the country.”

But the statistics the department released don’t paint an entirely accurate picture.

CPD’s own data shows through April 26 shootings are up year-to-date by 18%. Robberies are up by 4%.

There have been more than 625 shootings so far this year, 207 alone in April during the stay-at-home order.

On April 7 a 5-year-old was shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Thursday a Chicago fireman was shot while cutting his grass in Fernwood.

Project HOOD is one of the groups working around the clock to combat violence in Chicago. Pastor Corey Brooks and his teams are wearing masks and gloves but they are still out on the streets trying to calm tempers.

“You have people who are at home, who are losing homes, medically they aren’t able to take care of themselves efficiently or their families,” Brooks said. “Sometimes that causes a lot of stress. And sometimes that stress spills out into the streets. … We’re still working every day with our violence interruption team. We’re making sure that they go out into the hotspots and talk to some of the guys in the neighborhoods who are still out and about.”

In Woodlawn, where Project HOOD works, shootings are down this spring.

“People are on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, social media a lot more than in the past,” Brooks said.

But they are worried online arguments will lead to bloodshed this summer if and when things open back up.

“Now that has increased because it seems like that’s all there is to do so we have to do a better job,” Brooks said. “So it doesn’t escalate to the next level of violence.”

Chicago police issued 4,632 orders to break up groups who were violating the social distancing order in April.