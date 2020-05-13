COVID-19 has impacted Vietnam vets in more ways than one

MORTON GROVE, Ill — WGN takes a closer look at how the virus is devastating one particular group: Vietnam veterans.

WGN’s Jackie Bange returns to a story she first shared in 2018.

A sign of the times — only drive thru customers are allowed at a Dunkin Donuts in Morton Grove. But before the pandemic, the place served as an important gathering spot for a unique group of military veterans.

We first met these Cietnam vets two years ago as part of a story about the Donut Dollies young women who, through the Red Cross, traveled to the wars’ front lines to support the troops. Now we focus on their group.

The Tuesday morning Dunkin Donut vets grew from just three people in 2013 to 80. Once a week, they’d enjoy coffee, donuts and each other’s company.

“Camaraderie. Being able to share stories to another vet, share information, just bring together as Vietnam veterans,” Roger McGill, Dunkin vet founder, said.

The Coffee Club is now canceled. Even worse, three members have died due to COVID-19.

Mike Mika, 73, died mid-March at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Mika served the army as a transportation specialist in Vietnam.

In 2018, WGN met Bob Brieske. Just last month, the 70-year-old Marine lost his battle with COVID-19

“He was probably the most giving person I’ve ever met. He would literally give you the shirt off his back,” Judy Brieske, Brieske’s widow, said.

Every year, Brieske would spend his birthday at Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath of remembrance. Unselfish devotion to fellow warriors even as he suffered from PTSD.

“That was the thing about him, treating his own PTSD by helping others with their’s. That’s how giving he was,” Taylor Brieske, Brieske’s daughter, said.

Wally Blasé, 78, died April 29. He spent his entire life in service as an Army MP in Saigon and, for 45 years, as a firefighter.

“He was just a giver. He was a very gentle man. He worked very hard,” John Brogan, brother in law, said.

Fellow first responders from Niles attended Blase’s funeral May 2. That was not an option for most of his war buddies

“The reason it was so hard is there’s no closure. Couldn’t attend a wake or funeral to show their family support,” McGill said.

March 10 was the last time the vets met at the Dunkin Donuts. They’ve already experienced one war. Now these men wait for this current war to end so they can return to their coffee, camaraderie and donuts.

Another veteran and member of the Coffee Club has tested positive but robert Runtz is at home recovering. He intends to donate plasma in honor of his lost friends.

