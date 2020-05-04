Coronavirus impacting child custody cases in Cook County

CHICAGO — COVID-19 is having an impact on parental custody rights. The court is being asked a lot of questions it never had to rule on before due to the virus and it has meant some parents are losing out on time with their kids.

In Cook County there have been about 100 COVID-19 custody cases since the first stay-at-home order was issued in March. Some attorneys fear it’s being used to deny parents time with their kids.

It wasn’t all that long ago that Lukasz Solak could spend a day with his 3-year-old daughter Dalia —o r at least every other day.

When she’s not with her dad she’s with her mother — it was an arrangement that was working out just fine until March 16 when Dalia had the sniffles. Solak dropped her off at her mom’s that morning. When he went to pick her up, her mother refused and handed Solak a note from a nurse practitioner that she must stay inside and not leave home. He hasn’t spent any real time with his daughter since.

He and his attorney have filed motions to restore parental rights. A doctor who said Dalia is healthy also said she should stay inside with her mother, who was laid off due to the COVID-19 crisis, to keep her that way. A judge agreed.

Solak, who works construction is still on the job — he’s considered an essential worker and also a threat to spread COVID-19. He can Facetime his daughter which is tough, he says, given the attention span of a 3-year-old, and he can see her, but from 6 feet away.



“I was able to do that but I don’t want to do it because Dalia, she’s a child and she wants to go to me,” he said. “One Easter, I went to give her a present she was trying to reach for me but it’s the court order that I cannot be close to my daughter. It’s ridiculous.

“If there were circumstances that the child was ill medical reason in this case, I don’t see any and I haven’t been told of any,” Solak’s attorney, Janice Berman, said.

Berman also pointed us to the order the chief domestic relations judge issued the day after the governor’s first stay-at-home order. It essentially says parenting time should remain the same unless there is an emergency — it did ask parents to use common sense, however, to keep children safe.

Attorney Facebook group pages have been filled with questions about COVID-19 and domestic law and the courts in Cook County have handled about 100 cases.

Another of Berman’s clients contacted her last week after learning the governor’s new order eased some restrictions.

“One of her big concerns is what if dad wants to take the kids to church and she is not comfortable with them being in gatherings,” she said.

Solak said it broke his heart when he heard the governor was extending the stay-at-home order.

Unless Berman can find something new to argue in the governor’s extensions — the last ruling stands. Meaning Solak will have to wait until it expires before he can have another day with his daughter.

WGN contacted the mother’s attorney as well as the attorney advocate for the child — a reporter spoke briefly with the attorney, who said she would call back. WGN has not heard from her since.