Coronavirus Chicago updates for April 25: JOANN Fabrics giving out 5K masks

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 25, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

11 a.m.

Rep. La Shawn Ford spoke at a press conference Saturday along with JOANN Fabrics who is giving out 5,000 face masks to the city’s black community.

10 a.m.

The citywide cloth mask drive kicked off Saturday morning. Beginning at 10 a.m., residents across the city can make and donate homemade cloth masks to the city’s “Chicago Together! Make a Mask, Give a Mask, Wear a Mask” cloth mask drive.

All cloth masks will be provided to homeless shelters, community health clinics, and other organizations to prevent outbreaks among the Chicago’s most high-risk and vulnerable residents. According to a press release, data shows outbreaks are more heavily concentrated in Chicago’s South and West Side communities.

The mask drive goes until May 16. For a full list of sites to donate masks to, visit: chicago.gov/coronavirus.