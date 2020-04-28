COPA releases multiple videos of police-involved shooting at CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released videos on Tuesday that show the moments leading up to a police-involved shooting at a CTA Red Line Station in February.

On Feb. 28, officers responded to the CTA Red Line station at Grand and State around 4 p.m., according to Deputy Supt. Barbara West. Police said two officers assigned to the Mass Transit Unit were on the Red Line train when they observed a man, later identified as 33-year-old Ariel Roman, jumping from car to car, which West said was a violation of city ordinance.

“A struggle ensued at the Grand Red Line station as they attempted to place the subject into custody. Both officers deployed their Tasers. At some point during the incident, one of the officers discharged their weapon, striking the subject twice,” police said in a statement at the time.

Video posted on Twitter that same day showed two police officers struggling with the man. The video shows officers using a stun gun on him and then pepper-spraying him numerous times. The man is seen resisting efforts to be placed in handcuffs. He can be heard saying, “I didn’t do anything to you.”

About 40 seconds into the video, someone can be heard shouting, “Shoot him.” One minute later, an officer fires the first shot. The man then runs up an escalator and officers follow behind. Seconds later, a second shot is heard going off.

Roman was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot at the time called the shooting disturbing, and the two officers were relieved of their police duties.

On Tuesday, COPA released videos that showed new angles of the shooting. In one video, police can be seen chasing Roman up an escalator at the Grand Red Line station and shooting him in what appears to be his back.

The videos also includes cell phone video, CTA video and police body camera video. The videos can be found at chicagocopa.org. Some of the videos are incredibly graphic.

The investigation into the officers’ actions is still active, but Roman hired an attorney and filed a lawsuit in March.