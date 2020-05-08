Cook County Forest Preserve golf courses within Chicago limits now closed through May

This screenshot was taken on Friday, May 8 of the Edgebrook Forest Preserve Golf Course website.

CHICAGO — Some Chicago golf courses that were allowed to reopen amid Illinois’s coronavirus stay-at-home order last week are now closed for the remainder of May.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered three Cook County Forest Preserve courses within city limits, to shut down. That includes Indian Boundary, Billy Caldwell and Edgebrook.

On all the course websites it says: “Per City of Chicago Department of Health we are closed for the remainder of May. Please check our website, social media and email for re-opening information.”

All the sites also link to an order signed by Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Earlier this week, the city also ordered the closing of Harborside International Golf Center, only saying the health and wellness of the general public is Chicago’s top priority.

The eight Cook County Forest Preserve courses outside the city limits, are still open.