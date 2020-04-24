City Council to vote on Lightfoot’s request for coronavirus emergency spending powers

CHICAGO — The City Council is expected to take up Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s request for emergency spending powers during the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon.

The mayor wants the powers for her and her administration to make decisions about COVID-19 related spending without council approval.

Opponents blocked its passage Wednesday, and Lightfoot was furious.

“They stuck out like a sore thumb, choosing to serve themselves instead of the residents who elected them,” Lightfoot said of the aldermen who blocked her.

The council will meet virtually at 1 p.m. to vote on the measure.

Coronavirus spending is expected to surpass $150 million by the end of June.