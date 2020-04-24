City Council gives mayor more spending power amid pandemic

CHICAGO — In a narrow 29-21 vote, city aldermen give Mayor Lori Lightfoot more spending power to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

“The people of Chicago did not vote for unilateral decisions, no matter who they were. If it was a local alderman or the mayor, they voted for accountability and transparency,” Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward), said.

Alderman Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) is one of several critics of the emergency spending ordinance.

Opponents say it’s an unnecessary power grab that leaves the council in the cold during the city’s COVID-19 response.

“Here in Chicago we’ve seen the detrimental effects of when we trust the mayor to be Chicago’s sole decision maker and authority,” Ald. Ramirez-Rosa (35th Ward) said.

“What is it that we do with that money? As a council, I believe we should have the ability to appropriate those dollars and that not be strictly on executive decision,” Ald. Jason Ervin (28th Ward) said.

The ordinance allows the mayor’s administration to move money within the city budget to pay for COVID-19 expenses without council’s approval.

They can also sign contracts under $1 million for pandemic related needs.

“The fact that we’re all dealing with a global pandemic justifies us allowing these unique powers for a limited amount of time,” Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) Ward said.

Riley voted in favor of the emergency spending powers. He said that’s because the mayor tweaked the original ordinance, terminating it on June 30.

The budget director will have to give city council weekly reports.

“I look at this as riding shotgun and allowing the administration the flexibility they need to be nimble to negotiate contracts for PPE and for testing supplies. I think that’s important,” Riley said.

The mayor said the spending powers are needed to allow the city to act swiftly, in response to the global pandemic.