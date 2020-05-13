Chicago to resume regular street sweeping on Monday, but will hold off ticketing due to stay-at-home order

CHICAGO — Street sweeping of Chicago neighborhoods are scheduled to resume Monday, May 18.

Street sweeping stopped when the coronavirus stay-at-home order went into effect in March.

City employees will post “no parking” signs.

However, there will not be any ticketing for vehicles that don’t move as long as Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order remains in effect. The city said it’s not going to force people out of their homes who may be afraid of contracting the virus.

Street sweepers will just go around vehicles that aren’t moved.

