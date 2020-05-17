Chicago police looking for missing 18-year-old man with autism last seen on South Side

CHICAGO – Police are looking for a missing 18-year-old man with autism who was last seen Sunday morning.

Gene Byndum was last seen at around 9 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Ingleside Avenue.

Police said Byndum, who is autistic, has gone missing before and was located in East Chicago and Hammond.

He may be traveling on foot or via public transportation to northwest Indiana.

Byndum is 6’1″, 140 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, black jogging pants and black gym shoes.

If located, please contact Chicago police at 312-747-8274 or 911.