CHICAGO – Police are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen on the West Side Thursday.

Salihah Benedict, 10, was last seen in the 2200 block of Marmora Avenue at around 5 p.m. Thursday.

She is 4’10”, weighs around 100 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Her clothing description is unavailable at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554.