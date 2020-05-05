Chicago nurse close to retirement dies from coronavirus

CHICAGO — The death toll of coronavirus in Illinois continues to grow.

Tuesday state health officials reported 176 new COVID-19 related deaths occurred in the state over the past 24 hours. It is the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

Among the lives lost this week was a nurse at the University of Illinois Hospital.

Maria E. Lopez, 63, was due to retire. She was working as an operating room nurse when the COVID-19 crisis brought her back to the front lines. She was working in the emergency room when she contracted the virus.

Registered nurse Jose Moreno worked with Lopez at University of Illinois Hospital.

“We’re nurses and our attitude is to help,” he said. “And Maria exemplified that. … It’s devastating. It’s life, but it doesn’t stop the hurt from happening.”

“I had 100 percent faith that she was going to make it through this,” Lopez’s daughter Maria Lopez told WGN News. “And she was getting better. But the way this virus is, you can be fine one day, and the next day you’re not.”

Maria Lopez said her mother had vacation days available and could have left the job early, but she felt it was her calling to stay at the hospital and help.

It is the second time in a week the hospital lost a beloved medical professional to the coronavirus. Last week, Juan Martinez, died after testing positive for the virus. He was also just days away from retirement.

