Chicago music venues, still without reopen date, join together to lobby lawmakers for funding

CHICAGO — Chicago’s vibrant live music dimmed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All shows and concerts were canceled and venues remain closed until further notice leaving the industry of promoters, artists and venue staff with an uncertain future.

The city’s independent music venues have banded together to lobby congress for funding.

Jacob Schneider is the marketing director for the Concord Music Hall in Logan Square.

“It’s brought everything to a complete standstill,” he said. “We were the first to close and will probably be the last to open. When will we have a chance to re-open? We simply just don’t know.”

Concord and several others independent venues in Chicago have organized themselves with other venues across the country with the National Independent Venue Association. The group is trying to lobby lawmakers for changes to the Federal Paycheck Protection Program passed by congress.

“After we take that 75 percent required to pay their employees, they may not be able to pay the rent,” Schneider said. “And some venues may not be able to stay afloat.”

National Independent Venue Association argues these venues are more than just part of their cities culture. Schneider said the contribute to the economic impact.

“It’s estimated every dollar spent on a ticket, 12 dollars is spent on the community in that area by getting food beforehand, bars after, etc.”

The venues also employee many people.

Jesse Cassar is an audio engineer and has worked at several music venues in Chicago including the Concord Music Hall.

“Everyone that I know that has my same job in a pretty scary situation right now,” he said.

Cassar said he has been able to get his unemployment benefits, but that won’t last long and no one is sure just how long it will be before music venues can open.

The venues will be allowed to open at some point but with what restrictions is unknown. And unless some financial help comes, Schneider believes it’s a good bet there will be a lot fewer of them out there.

“Ideally we’d like everything to come back as it was,” he said.

