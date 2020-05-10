Caterer on a mission to cook spirit-lifting meals for busy healthcare workers

LOMBARD, Ill. — Righteous Kitchen is on a righteous mission.

The west suburban catering company usually feeds schools and corporations, but had to close after the pandemic hit the area in March.

“We had no idea what was going to happen. We just knew we were closed on Friday and had no business Monday and into the foreseeable future,” said Mimi Tolkin, Righteous Kitchen.

So they switched gears and started a GoFundMe page to raise the money they needed to feed front line workers at hospitals in their region.

To date they’ve fed 3,200 people, serving up popular best-sellers like barbecue pork, baked french toast, street tacos and smoothies and parfaits.

Along the way, they’ve seen how something that may seem small to others is huge for those on the front lines.

“It has actually brought unexpected… tears,” said Kim Gorajski, a respiratory therapist at Edward Hospital in Naperville. “The smoothies were a huge hit.”

Tolkin said they set out with an original goal of $20,000 thinking that would last them four weeks, but now they plan to keep raising the goal even higher.

They’re even offering a limited public menu for next-day delivery, hopefully allowing them to keep the effort going.

“The outpouring of support that we have from the community… it’s wonderful,” Tolkin said.