Boy, 5, accidentally shoots self in Woodlawn

CHICAGO — A 5-year-old boy is in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the hand in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The incident happened just after midnight Friday at a home in the 6200 block of South Drexel. Police said the boy found a handgun in his father’s pants pocket.

His parents were asleep and the boy took the gun into the bathroom where he was handling it, when it discharged.

The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and is in good condition.

His father fled the scene right after the incident, but was placed into custody in the 6100 Block of S. State. A handgun belonging to him was found in the grass nearby, and he admitted to leaving his home in a panic to discard the weapon. Charges are pending. It is unknown if the father has a valid FOID card or CCL.

Charges are pending as Area Central detectives investigate.