CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was shot and injured while inside a home in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday near 53rd and Calumet. Police said the boy was inside a home when someone fired shots from outside.

The boy was hit in the left thigh. He is was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

