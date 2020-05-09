Bonnie Flower Shop open just in time for Mother’s Day

CHICAGO — The days all seem to blend during this pandemic, but Sunday is Mother’s Day and some places in the city are open for those looking for a gift.

Bruce Cohen of Bonnie Flower Shop opened their doors just in time for the holiday.

“No dress rehearsal,” he said. “We just jumped into the fire.”

He jumped fully in because he said all mothers should have flowers on Mother’s Day.

The flower shop has a little bit of everything from mixed bouquets, to rose bouquets to hydrangeas.

Bruce Cohen’s grandmother opened Bonnie Flower Shop in Irving Park more than 75 years ago. It’s been in the family ever since.

After being closed for a month and a half, the florist is gradually getting its footing, because after all what’s mother’s day without a bouquet?

Bonnie Flower Shop, 3400 Irving Park Rd., is open on Sunday from 8 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. for curbside pickup and delivery.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNTV.com.