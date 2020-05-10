Blue Angels to fly over Chicago Tuesday to thank workers on front lines of coronavirus fight

Health care workers gather by the bay to watch the US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, on May 8, 2020. – “America Strong,” to be held in various US cities, recognizes healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the US Defense Department. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO— Fighter jets from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly in formation across the skies of Chicago Tuesday as part of a national tour thanking those working on the front line of the fight against novel coronavirus, the group announced Sunday.

“We salute and thank all healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19,” the group said in a Facebook post announcing the flyover.

During the May 12 flyover, the group plans on flying through the skies of Detroit, Indianapolis and Chicago, although the official timing of the event will be released Monday.

Both the Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have been flying over cities across the country in honor of health care workers.