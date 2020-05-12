Blue Angels to fly over Chicago today to honor coronavirus essential workers

CHICAGO — The U.S. Navy Blue Angeles will be soaring over Chicago Tuesday to honor essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can see the jets pass over Jackson Park, then up to Evanston, then down the lakefront.

The south and west suburbs should see it, too.

The 15-minute flyover will start at 11: 45 a.m., and begin and end on Chicago’s South Side.

Blue Angels map

“We salute and thank all healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19,” the group said in a Facebook post announcing the flyover.

Both the Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have been flying over cities across the country in honor of health care workers.

Social distancing guidelines will probably be ignored over the Chicago skies at 11:45am today. #AmericaStrong #blueangels #chicago pic.twitter.com/cD1XHCL8kC — Barry Butler (@barrybutler9) May 12, 2020