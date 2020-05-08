Big crowds turn out for McHenry Outdoor Theater’s opening night

MCHENRY, Ill. — It is a big opening night at the McHenry Outdoor Theater.

It has been operating for nearly 70 years, but with movie theaters closed right now, people were excited to hear the drive-in was allowed to open.

There were some hurdles though.

Owner Scott Dehn said the Illinois Department of Public Health initially told him he could open last weekend, but then rescinded saying it wasn’t an essential business.

But after proving he could operate safely, Dehn said state representative Tom Webber called and told him he was clear to open.

Dehn has made several modifications. He is only allowing 350 cars in the lot instead of the normal 750. They will be spaced 14 feet apart.

Patrons will have to stay inside their vehicles and can only leave to use the restroom. They will have to wear a mask to do so.

They are offering concessions on a mobile cart and following a curbside pickup model restaurants are using.

Dehn hopes, despite not showing any new releases tonight, that families have a great time.

“I can’t play the newest Star Wars,” he said. “We’re playing ‘Flintstones’ and ‘Jurassic Park.’ I see all these cars parked waiting to see a movie from 1994. They have these at home. I get it. You got to get out. We want to get out. It’s an escape.”

Admission is free courtesy of Ray Scarpelli of Ray Chevrolet, Jeep Dodge and Ram of Fox Lake who paid for everyone to get in.

The first show begins at 8:30 p.m.

