Better Business Bureau warning public about pet buying scams

CHICAGO — The stay-at-home orders during COVID-19 can make many people yearn for a pet, but the Better Business Bureau is warning people to watch out.

Heather Owen from One Tail At A Time said me they’ve been inundated with adoption requests, and it’s the same for animal rescues around the Chicago area. But there’s another side — some looking for new pets find themselves unwittingly part of scam.

“They assume it’s on the internet, everything’s good, looks good, they promise everything,” Steve Barnas, CEO and president of the Better Business Bureau, said.

In just a month, the BBB has received 371 reports of people being ripped off after looking online for a pet.

“You fall in love with them in the picture and you reach out to these scammers and they say, ‘Of course we have these dogs, all we need is payments and we’ll get them shipped to you pretty quickly,’” Bernas said.

It’s familiar story to Lauren Doyle who found a corgi puppy online and filled out an application.

“They told me it was great to hear from me and they just had a few questions that they wanted me to answer to make sure the puppy would be a good fit for me and my family,” Doyle said. “They said we think it’s a good fit. We think the puppy would be good for your house.”

That’s when Doyle said they asked for money. Lauren paid $750 — a bargain for a corgi. She then tried to get in contact with the people who sold her the dog but they never responded to calls or texts.

“They pull on the heartstrings of you, they have these beautiful dogs that need to get rid of quickly. They all say the right thing, the right price amount. It’s too good to pass up,” Bernas said.

Bernas warns that scammers don’t usually ask for credit card numbers or personal checks, that could be used to track them down. Instead they want payment from Western Union, Money Gram and Green Dot, or pre-paid debit or store gift cards.

“They will try and get as much money from you continuously until you run out of money or realize it`s a scam,” Bernas said.

For Doyle, the realization came too late. She filed a police report but doesn’t expect to ever see that $750 returned.

“I was really mad that I wasn’t the only one who had fallen into this,” she said. “If it was just me, I would be like, ‘OK, whatever,’ but I mean, there are a bunch of other people who have sent money to these people thinking they were going to get a puppy and just never heard back from them.”

One Tail At A Time said if you are looking for a pet, you can check out local rescues or shelters.

