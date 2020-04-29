Barricade situation shuts down Edens Expressway in Skokie, state police say

SKOKIE, Ill. — Police activity has shut down all lanes of the Edens Expressway in the north suburbs due to a barricade situation.

Troopers responded to the incident about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at I-94 at Old Orchard Road. Illinois State Police said a subject is barricaded inside a semi truck.

Due to the active scene, northbound I-94 is shut down at Dempster Avenue; traffic is being diverted off at Dempster Avenue. Southbound I-94 is shut down at Skokie Boulevard; traffic is being diverted onto Skokie Boulevard. Both northbound and southbound entrance ramps from Old Orchard Road to get onto I-94 are shut down.

Cook County: The Edens Expressway (Interstate 94) is blocked in both directions between Skokie Highway and Old Orchard Road because of police activity. All lanes and ramps in both directions are blocked. #ILtraffic pic.twitter.com/Mt41aV6h4F — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) April 29, 2020

The public is urged to avoid this area. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.