As retail sales plummet, Chicago small shops look to survive pandemic

CHICAGO — Coronavirus in Illinois has impacted bars and restaurants but small retail stores are struggling too.

Throughout Chicago neighborhoods, small shops normally thrive.

Trudy Robinson-Foley has had at least one store in Roscoe Village for the past 14 years. For 12, she’s had two; A Pied-A shoe shop and Kickin’ a boutique for moms-to-be and kids. She said she has seen a lot in the retail world but nothing like a government ordered shut down.

“I think we were all kind of in panic mode when we thought this was going to last two weeks,” she said. “And now looking back two weeks would have been a blessing.”

Robinson-Foley said she has been able to survive financially so far and keep her four full time employees on the payroll. She’s done what many small businesses have done and shifted resources to a virtual store with delivery and curbside pick-up.

“The restaurants are doing take out (and) doing curbside pick-up. Well, so are the small stores,” she said.

Numbers from the federal government show a nearly 16.5 percent drop in retail sales in April. More than expected.

The Commerce Department’s report Friday on retail purchases showed a sector that has collapsed so fast that sales over the past 12 months are down a crippling 21.6%. The severity of the decline is unrivaled for retail figures that date back to 1992. The monthly decline in April nearly doubled the previous record drop of 8.3% — set just one month earlier.

Illinois is on track to open retail stores with restrictions by the end of the month. But small businesses will still need help.

Robinson-Foley said government should have a role in helping but she says consumers that will make or break small businesses.

“I think it is consumers not sitting in their house, living on their computers, spending their money on these big websites that they wouldn’t have normally spent their money on,” she said