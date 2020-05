CHICAGO – Authorities have closed all lanes of the Dan Ryan at 79th Street due to police activity involving a pedestrian.

Illinois state troopers are currently assisting Chicago police at the scene.

A northbound traffic is being diverted off at 87th Street and all southbound traffic is being diverted off at 79th Street.

Authorities responded to the scene just after 2:45 p.m.

The Red Line on the South Side is also closed due to the incident.

[Service Disruption / Major Delays] Update: Red Line service has been temp. suspended btwn 95th & Garfield due to an unauthorized person on the tracks. Shuttle buses btwn 95th & Garfield. More: https://t.co/vEvr20fCRU — cta (@cta) May 2, 2020