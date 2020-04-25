Aldermen, church members handing out face masks to city’s most vulnerable residents

CHICAGO — The city is hosting a cloth mask donation drive for the most vulnerable residents.

There’s an urgent need for masks in the city, so aldermen and churches are teaming up to pass them out to vulnerable communities.

The city’s “Chicago together! Make a mask. Give a mask. Wear a mask” is a citywide cloth mask drive. All the masks will be provided to homeless shelters, community health clinics, and others to prevent outbreaks among the city’s most high-risk residents. You can drop them off at a number of aldermanic offices and churches and they will deliver them to the United Center to be put in kits packed by TEAM Rubicon, a veteran led global disaster response organization.

People waiting in lines that wrapped around the corner for free masks on the South Side Friday.

Ald. Howard Brookins, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the Iota Delta Lambda Chapter, and the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation passed out masks to the public at 87th and the Dan Ryan.

Brookins said the turnout proves there’s a need, and that people are trying to follow the governor’s orders.

The citywide project will be accepted through Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

For a full list of sites to donate masks to, visit: chicago.gov/coronavirus.

With such a shortage of masks and other personal protective equipment, it’s good to see the city and community pitching in to help.