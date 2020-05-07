$2,000 reward offered for escaped Cook County Jail inmate

CHICAGO — A $2,000 reward is being offered for a Cook County Jail inmate who escaped over the weekend.

Jahquez Scott, 21, disguised himself as another inmate who was ready to be discharged. Jail officials said Scott promised to pay Quintin Henderson $1,000 to use his identity.

When corrections officers called Henderson forward for his discharge, Scott stepped forward, wearing a mask, claiming to be Henderson. He even traded a hooded sweatshirt with another detainee to complete his disguise.

Scott was being held on a weapons charge while on parole for battery of an officer.

Henderson, who was about to be released on his own recognizance in a drug case, is now being held in lieu of $25,000 bond on charges of aiding and abetting the escape of a felon.

