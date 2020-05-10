17-year-old girl shot in face on South Side, critical condition

CHICAGO – Detectives are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot in the face Friday night in West Englewood.

At around 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers said the girl was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital by two unidentified males with gunshot wounds to the face and neck. She is listed in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 7300 block of South Honore.

The two males and other witnesses have not been located and police said details of the shooting are unknown at this time.

Area One detectives continue to investigate and no one is in custody at this time.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNTV.com.