13-year-old girl missing from South Shore

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old girl is missing from the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

Marshae Rogers was last seen on the 6700 block of South Paxton Avenue on Tuesday. She may be in need of medical attention.

Officials described the teen as black female with black hair, a medium complexion and brown eyes. She was described as being about 140 pounds and 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Police said she is known to frequent the area near 69th Street between Damen and Hoyne avenues. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.

