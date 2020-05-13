1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said the three men were on the street in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Police said a person with a gun approached the men and fired shots.

One of the men, a 34-year-old was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

The other two men, whose ages are not yet known at this time, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.