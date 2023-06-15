Home Run Inn will have a “Beer Pizza” which they’ll serve at Wrigley Field in 2023. (Courtesy: Home Run Inn)

CHICAGO — With the help of a Major League Baseball team, a Chicago company is combining two favorites for a unique food this summer.

This week, Home Run Inn announced that they’re joined with the Cubs to create a “Beer Pizza” that will be sold at Wrigley Field during the rest of the 2023 season.

(Courtesy: Home Run Inn)

It will be an eight-inch, non-alcoholic sausage pizza with a wheat ale flavor and will be available at a few concession stands throughout the ballpark. It was sold for the first time on Wednesday when the Cubs defeated the Pirates 10-6.

“A great beer and a great pizza are so often enjoyed together, we thought it would be fun to create that favorite taste all in one bite,” says Home Run Inn senior vice president Gina Bolger in a statement. “The Home Run Inn family of 75 years is excited to celebrate all things Chicago.”

This new “Beer Pizza” will also be available at Home Run Inn restaurants in all varieties for a limited time as well.

As of Thursday, the Cubs have 48 home games remaining in the 2023 MLB season, including the finale with the Pirates on Thursday evening and a three-game series with the Orioles this weekend.

Right now the Cubs are 17-16 on the season in games played at Wrigley Field, having beaten Pittsburgh on Tuesday & Wednesday. Overall, the Cubs are 30-37 on the season and are 4 1/2 games out of first place in the National League Central division.