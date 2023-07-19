CHICAGO — Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day, and it’s the first time that baseball fans enjoy one of Chicago’s favorite foods for free as part of a contest at local baseball venues.

That’s through a promotion between Miller Lite and Chicago-based Vienna Beef, who are hosting tailgates at three different ballparks in July as part of a contest to find the “Hot Dog Champ of Chicago.”

There is also a chance that you can name your own hot dog that will be served at one of the ballparks in town.

Starting on Wednesday and continuing through the end of the month, fans will have the opportunity to taste a sample of a hot dog from each restaurant and then vote on which one is best.

Those up for consideration include Lola’s Coney Island, Flub a Dub Chub’s, Cozzi Corner Hot Dogs & Beer, and George’s Hot Dogs – all of which are based in the Chicago area.

Here are the three tailgates being hosted by Miller Lite and Vienna Beef.

Wednesday, July 19 – Wrigleyville (Event 21 & Over) Rizzo’s Bar & Inn Parking Lot – 3658 N. Clark Street – 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26 – Guaranteed Rate Field Lot B (Southwest Corner) – 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 28 – Impact Field – Rosemont (Chicago Dogs) Inside ballpark – 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



At those events can put in their entry for the name of a hot dog that will eventually be sold at Guaranteed Rate Field. Those who can’t make one of the tailgates can still put in their vote online at Miller Lite’s website.