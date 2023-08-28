CHICAGO — A date has been set for a competition that will have one food truck driving away with the title of “fan favorite taco” during the Chi Food Truck Fest.

Opinionated fans of the flavorful Mexican staple will now have the chance to champion their favorite food truck in the first “Chi Food Truck Fest Taco Throw down.”

The event, hosted by the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP), will take place during the Chi Food Truck Fest, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every week from May 19 to October 6.

Participating food trucks will be serving tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and eventgoers will have the chance to vote on their favorite taco before the People’s Choice winner is announced at 2:30 p.m.

“When you vote for your favorite taco truck, you are actively contributing to the success of small businesses in Chicago,” Kenneth J. Meyer, BACP Commissioner said. “You can eat, vote, and support the food truck industry all during your Friday lunch.”

The event is taking place on Friday, September 1 at Daley Plaza, near West Washington Street and North Dearborn Street in front of the Chicago Picasso.

The food truck lineup has not yet been announced, but organizers say it will be released on the BACP social media platforms ahead of the event.

Food truck owners and attendees can visit the city’s website for details on how to participate.