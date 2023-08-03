CHICAGO — A popular cookie restaurant is going to be opening in the vicinity of Wrigley Field, but fans of it are going to have to wait a bit.

Crumbl Cookies has already put up signage for their newest Chicago location at 1111 W. Addison Street in the same building as the Taco Bell Cantina, Movement Gym, and Chase bank that’s located a half-block from the ballpark.

But if you’re hoping to have some of the cookies before or after games during the 2023 season, you are out of luck. According to Crumbl, the location located just outside of Wrigley Field will not be opening until the spring of 2024, which could be in time for the start of the next Cubs’ season.

This will be the seventh store in the City of Chicago opened by the company that was founded in Logan, Utah in 2017. There is a Crumbl Cookies in Brickyard, Lincoln Park, the Loop, Old Town, Roscoe Village, and Wicker Park.

Known for its creative cookie designs and toppings, the chain has over 800 stores in the United States & Canada.