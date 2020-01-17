MLK: The Six Principles of Nonviolence: J. Ivy
J. Ivy has a Grammy, a Peabody, a Clio and NAACP awards to his credit. The talented poet and author also has a way with words. Most recently recognized by the NAACP for his work in BET’s “Martin, the Legacy of a King,” directed by Chicago filmmakers “Coodie and Chike,” J. Ivy stopped by to perform his King tribute, “Dream Big.”
MLK: The Six Principles of Nonviolence: Common
MLK: The Six Principles of Nonviolence: Institute for Nonviolence Chicago
MLK: The Six Principles of Nonviolence: Tyler Perry
MLK: The Six Principles of Nonviolence: Father Michael Pfleger
MLK: The Six Principles of Nonviolence: Mayor Lori Lightfoot
MLK: The Six Principles of Nonviolence: Michael Eric Dyson
MLK: The Six Principles of Nonviolence: Dorothy Tillman